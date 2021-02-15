PPCWD suspends disconnection of service lines due to rise COVID-19 cases

The city water district announced Monday (February 15) it is temporarily suspending the disconnection of service lines of consumers who have not paid their bills for the month of February, citing the rising as incidence of COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa.

According to the advisory of Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), this measure would help “to prevent the congregation of paying public in the PPCWD offices.”

Information officer Jenn Rausa said that the suspension would take effect for February and that they will resume disconnection in March. City consumers who need to pay their bills can be accommodated in Sta. Monica main office and bayad centers in NCCC Mall and Lacao.

“Kung magbabayad sila, pwede naman, open naman dito sa Sta. Monica, sa NCCC, and Lacao. Pero para doon sa mga takot lumabas or nagwo-worry, kahit di muna sila magbayad,” Rausa said.

The disconnection of service lines is usually scheduled during the last week of the month.

It is the second time that PPCWD had suspended the disconnection of service lines under pandemic time; this measure was also implemented on September 2020 due to increase of recorded COVID cases.

