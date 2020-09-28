PPCWD suspends disconnection due to COVID-19 local transmission

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) information officer Jenn Rausa said that this measure would help lessen the exposure of consumers and personnel in the meantime.

The city water district announced Sunday the temporary suspension of the disconnection of service lines of consumers who have not paid their bills for the month of September due to the new local transmission case health authorities recorded in Puerto Princesa.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) information officer Jenn Rausa said that this measure would help lessen the exposure of consumers and personnel in the meantime.

“Since ngayon may cases na naman tayo ng local transmission, we would like to lessen the exposure of our consumers and our personnel as much as possible. This is also to parang ipaalala sa consumers na huwag muna magmadali magbayad since ‘di naman sila puputulan this month,” she said.

The disconnection of service lines is usually scheduled during the last week of the month.

On its official Facebook page, the PPCWD said it will accept bill payments in Sta. Monica Main Office, NCCC Bayad Center, and Lacao Bayad Center.

Payment of water bills without arrears or surcharge is accepted at Palawan Pawnshop branches within the city.

Wearing of face masks and face shields will also be required within the premises of PPCWD starting on Monday, September 28, the advisory added.

