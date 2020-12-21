PPCWD shuts off main water sources

Information officer Jenn Rausa said Monday that the water district temporarily shut off its Lapu-Lapu water source at 7:23 a.m.; Montible at 8 a.m., and Campo Uno at 8:42 a.m.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) temporarily shut-off the operations of its three main water sources in the city due to flooding and turbid water brought by heavy rains within watershed areas on Monday morning.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said Monday that the water district temporarily shut off its Lapu-Lapu water source at 7:23 a.m.; Montible at 8 a.m., and Campo Uno at 8:42 a.m.

Rausa said that high level of turbidity could impose water quality issues that might affect the overall water supply.

“Hindi naman kasi tayo puwedeng tuloy-tuloy na mag-operate lalo na alam natin na hindi maganda ang quality ng tubig. Sa ngayon ay operational naman ang ating groundwater sources including ang ating booster stations,” she said.

Low water pressure to no water supply will be experienced along the Poblacion area particularly on elevated areas because of the shut-off and is expected to normalize by late afternoon, she said.

“On standby din ang ating water inject/delivery team para umalalay. Pero pinapayuhan parin natin ang ating consumers na may supply pa ng tubig sa ngayon na mag-imbak na po ng tubig,” Rausa said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts