The city water district has fully restored the water supply in Puerto Princesa although its facilities are continuously undergoing rehabilitation after recording P34.3 million worth of damage from the effects of typhoon Odette.

Jenn Rausa, information officer of the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), stated the satellite sources in San Rafael, Binduyan, and Bahile have been severely affected, totaling P11,500,000 in damages. The most significant losses include pipelines and impounding infrastructure that have been swept out.

The primary water system facilities in Campo Uno, Montible augmentation, Irawan 5 MLD plant, transmission lines along Irawan to Sta. Lourdes road and the bridge leading to the pump center in Irawan registered losses worth P22,800,000.

Water System Improvement Project (WSIP) II generator set damaged by flooding on December 17. (Photo from Jenn Rausa)

“Fully restored na sa lahat. ‘Yong satellite sources kasi natin sa Bahile, San Rafael, Binduyan ang heavily affected and now partially operational na rin naman. Kung meron man dito sa bayan na nawawalan ng tubig, for sure isolated case na lang ‘yon and hindi na dahil sa naging damages ng typhoon sa sources natin,” Rausa said.

General Manager Walter Laurel, during a radio program of PPCWD last December 25, admitted that damages to the facilities have a huge effect on the finances of the water district.

“Napakalaki (effect to finances), especially itong pag-waive natin ng penalty. Expected natin bababa ang ating collection this month, hindi natin mapilit ang ating consumers pero ito ay pakikiisa ng management at ng board,” he explained.

Based on the status report released by Rausa on Monday, the Campo Uno main source is now fully operational with ongoing permanent restoration activities. The Irawan Infiltration Gallery 5 MLD and WSIP 2 – Montible Source is now under ongoing rehabilitation, while the San Rafael and Binduyan water sources are partially operational.

Rausa mentioned that PPCWD needed to procure emergency items to restore the water supply but assured that there will be no water rate increase.

“Baka magtaka lang bakit may tubig na, (pero) ‘di pa nga tapos mga rehab activities. Bale ang nilagay kasi natin sa ilang damaged facilities ay mga temporary measures pa lang. Ang on-going ngayon ay yung permanent na rehab na,” she said.

The PPCWD immediately conducted water supply restoration activities in the city proper such as activating the groundwater sources by deploying generator sets to all pumping stations.

It also conducted immediate repairs to all damaged pipelines, delivered and injected water to all areas with no water, fetching faucets in strategic areas in the city direct from the transmission line, and continuous repair of damaged transmission line of Campo Uno source.

The Campo Uno and Montible augmentation sources are the largely damaged facilities of PPCWD’s main water system.

The typhoon damaged the filtration chamber, transmission line, access road of the Campo Uno source with P6 million worth of damages. While in the Montible augmentation source, the typhoon damaged the 625 KVA generator set, two units of 150 HP motor control, and a set of chlorine injectors amounting to P8.7 million.