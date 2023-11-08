The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has been reported to hold the sixth position among the country’s “wealthiest” water distributors, according to a Commission on Audit (COA) report.

Based on the 2022 Annual Financial Report for Government Corporations, PPCWD has experienced significant financial growth, amassing assets totaling P2.252 billion. This represents an increase of P429 million compared to 2020.

The COA report covered 503 water districts and government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), collectively holding assets valued at P99.1 billion.

The Davao City Water District (DCWD) maintains its leading position, with a total asset value of P11.61 billion by the end of 2022, up by P622 million from 2020.