The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) is making its in-house utility software system ABACUS available for free to all interested local water districts in need of an efficient solution for their commercial services.

ABACUS, or Advanced Billing and Collection Utility System, is the PPCWD’s comprehensive invoicing and collection system. A team at PPCWD’s MIS Section, which reports to the general manager Walter Laurel, created the software.

Since its introduction in February of this year, the PPCWD said Thursday that ABACUS has streamlined multiple data and collection processes, ensuring rapid and reliable data exchange while adhering to their utility rules and regulations.

The announcement regarding ABACUS’ free use was made following a recent meeting between Laurel and Engr. Romy M. Diaz, division head from Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Institutional Development Service.

“The initiative to share the said software at no cost is a part of PPCWD’s commitment to providing assistance to developing water districts in line with the President’s mandate to improve water services for all Filipinos,” the PPCWD said in a statement.

The integration of ABACUS with the PPCWD Mobile App, which provides consumers with convenience, is one of the system’s notable applications.

The app allows users to monitor their account status, view their current bill, and keep track of payment deadlines and disconnection dates. Since its release, the PPCWD Mobile App has received close to 5,000 installations.

By sharing this software with other local water districts, PPCWD aims to contribute to the advancement of water utility systems across the country.

About Post Author