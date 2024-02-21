There will be no shortage of water supply in Puerto Princesa City despite the threat of El Niño, Puerto Princesa City Water District General Manager Walter Laurel said.

Laurel told members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod during their regular session on Monday that based on their study and projections for the next few months, there will be enough water supply for the city.

“Based on our analysis of supply and demand, we will not experience a water shortage even if there is no rain until the end of May,” he said.

“Meron tayong study na ginawa dyan sa ating Montible source, kayang kaya yung supply na sa ngayon, ang ating demand ay 85,000 cubic meters per day. Sa ngayon ay nasa 90,000 cubic meters per day ang ating capacity,” he said.

Laurel added that the Montible source can supplement the deep wells around the city to be able to supply Puerto Princesa’ daily needs even if the majority of the major sources of the water district run dry.

Aside from Montible, PPCWD has the Lapu-Lapu River in Barangay Iwahig and the Campo Uno Dam in Brgy. Irawan as major water sources.

“Worst case scenario, kung matutuyo lahat ng ating sources, yung ating Montible has still around 40,000 cubic meters per day that will be supplemented by our existing deep wells,” he said.