In recognition of Women’s Month, the local water district will offer free 10-cubic meter water to the first 10 female customers on March 8.

The free cubic meters of water will be distributed through gift cards for payers at the Puerto Princesa City Water District’s (PPCWD) main office in Barangay Sta. Monica and its Rizal Avenue office.

The PPCWD’s celebration of Women’s Month, according to HR Division Manager Grace Borja, is also to celebrate the crucial role of women in society.

“We want to give importance sa ating mga kababaihan, ano man ang status ng kanilang buhay. We want to recognize that they are an important part of society,” she said.

“Naniniwala tayo na hindi kayang tawaran ang kakayahan ng ating mga kababaihan, na sa panahong ito. Iyong mga ginagawa ng kalalakihan ay kaya nang pantayan ng galing at husay ng ating mga kababaihan,” Borja added.

The raffle draw for the Water Reliability and Customer Satisfaction Survey will also result in 10 additional winners of the same cubic meters of water.

Along with freebies, the first 25 female customers at the PPCWD main office will receive free blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring on March 8, 15, and 22.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said PPCWD will also conduct activities for its employees, such as seminars about mental health and Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC).

“We also hope na by doing this kind of activity, we can express our appreciation sa mga kababaihan lalo na sa mga kapwa ko empleyado ng district. And we are happy na very supportive ang management and ang BOD sa gantong activities ng opisina,” she said.