The city water district has unveiled plans to construct eight wastewater treatment facilities strategically positioned around Puerto Princesa Bay.

The objective, as stated by the administration of the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), is to efficiently tackle the pressing requirement for effective sewage management in the surrounding area where water quality has been compromised.

During a press conference held on August 18, Walter Laurel, the general manager of the water utility company, said that among the total number, the initial phase will involve the construction of two sewage treatment plants (STPs), with the remaining to be built in the following years.

“Walong planta ang plano, pero dalawa muna ang unang ipapatayo, and in the succeeding years magdadagdag tayo. Building up lang kung kakayanin pa ng kababayan. With this project, I believe maa-address na natin yung deteriorating quality ng Puerto Princesa bay at Honda bay,” said Laurel.

He stressed that the STPs are expected to provide additional solution to the longstanding problem of controlling and managing water quality within the city.

Laurel explained that the amount of sewage or wastewater that is produced in the city on a daily basis is around 2,000 cubic meters every day. This sewage consists of various types of wastewater from households, businesses, and other sources.

As a result of this sewage generation, a big volume of wastewater is being released into different bodies of water within the city. These bodies of water could include rivers, streams, or other waterways.

This release of untreated or inadequately treated sewage into the water bodies can lead to pollution and environmental degradation if not managed properly.

“We have a sewerage of around 2,000 cubic meters per day, so yung ating wastewater po ay nasa 32,000-36,000 cubic meters per day na tinatapon around different bodies of water sa siyudad,” said Laurel.

He said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in collaboration with Woodfields Consultant Inc., conducted an evaluation for a centralized sewage treatment plan within the city. However, this option proved to be expensive for the PPCWD.

Consequently, the PPCWD opted to propose an alternative approach, the establishment of eight clustered STPs. Each barangay surrounding the bay will have its designated catchment area responsible for collecting household sewage. This collected sewage will be pumped to the nearest STP for treatment before eventual discharge into the nearest outfalls.

Despite the city’s monthly production of an average of 3.1 million cubic meters of water, the water quality in Puerto Princesa does not meet the requirements outlined in Repubic Act (RA) 9275, commonly known as the Clean Water Act.

During discussions with the Save the Puerto Princesa Bays program, Laurel emphasized that tests had been conducted to assess the water quality along the coastline. The initial samples collected from locations like Sandiwa, Baywalk, BM, and Honda Bay yielded “very discouraging” results.

“Even for fishery waters, hindi siya papasa, how much more yung recreational water na Marine Class B, which contains not more than 100 [counts] of E. coli for every 100 mL of water?,” he asked.

“Di yun pwedeng languyan ng Ironman, so yung ating Baywalk lumagpas tayo sa 80, 90, 100, minsan 110 [counts]—nagbabago na, which means meron pa doong mga kanal na hindi naka-capture. We are confident in this project na meron tayong makacapture na wastewater,” Laurel added.

While the approval of the plan by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) would result in 50% of the project being subsidized by the national government, the PPCWD has emphasized its intention to transform the proposed sewage treatment plan into a Private Public Partnership (PPP).

Laurel said this strategic move aims to ensure the continued affordability of the STPs. Under this approach, the city government would collaborate with a private joint venture company responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the plants. This partnership would also alleviate the labor burden from the PPCWD.

“Ang mangyayari ay magpapasa tayo ng city ordinance sa city government, na lahat ng household sa city na may certain percentage sa kanilang [binabayaran na] kinokonsumong tubig, ay merong portion doon for wastewater. We’re looking at around 1 peso to 2 pesos for every cubic meter of water for the sewerage fee,” said Laurel.

The money collected will be used to pay the joint venture company that own the STPs.

“For example, malapit sa bodega ng San Miguel sa pababa ng palengke, ang estimate doon ay 5,000 cubic meters per day ng wastewater. So kung 2 pesos ang singil per cubic meter ng treatment, 10,000 pesos per day ang cost ng operation sa kanila,” added Laurel.

Furthermore, Laurel mentioned that the charge is lower compared to other water districts in the country. “Sa Manila sa ngayon, they are collecting P7.50 for every cubic meter na konsumo. Kung sa atin masyadong mahal iyon, di natin kaya yun.”

Laurel also commented the septage fee stipulated in City Ordinance 737. He said the two-peso septage fee received several complaints initially. However, once individuals understand the benefits of having their septic tanks emptied, they will come to realize its positive impact.

Although the proposed sewerage system is still in the works, Laurel is hopeful that the venture will be a success.