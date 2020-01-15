PPCWD deploys forest rangers in main water sources

Photo of Irawan watershed taken last January 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of PPCWD.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) general manager Antonio Jesus Romasanta said the forest rangers in the Montible and Lapu-Lapu area will conduct regular forest patrols in coordination with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the management of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) as part of the August 2019-signed agreement.

The city water district has deployed its own rangers to prevent forest destruction around its main water sources in Campo Uno catchment in Barangay Irawan and Lapu-Lapu and Montible rivers in Brgy. Montible where its Water System Improvement Project Phase II (WSIP) is ongoing.

Romasanta said former BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon proposed the deployment of forest rangers in the area that covers the two rivers to avoid what happened in Irawan. He said the size of this is around 26,000 hectares.

“Sa MOA namin, mayroon siyang apat na monitoring personnel. We have to meet kasi quarterly. Pero very good ang coordination namin sa kanila. As of now, dito pa lang kasi ongoing pa naman pero ang patrol team ko ay umiikot na doon kasi ang instruction before ni former director general Faeldon ay dapat ma-preserve talaga siya ng husto,” he said.

Romasanta added that his patrol team has started to go around Campo Uno dam and the WSIP II.

He said their activities are coordinated with the ICF that is equipped with security tools to carry out the mission.

“Hindi ko pa alam ang schedule nila pero meron silang report sa akin. Magco-coordinate muna sila, dadaan muna sila sa team ng Iwahig dahil may gamit ‘yon, kami wala. Sila may mga firearms hindi mo alam kung meron sa loob. Lahat ng galaw ay coordinated sa Iwahig ‘yan, hanggang doon ‘yan sa pader,” he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.