The city water district has fully launched its mobile application, allowing residents to monitor and pay their monthly consumption prior to the release of physical billing.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) observed around 1,500 downloads after launching the app in October 2022 and anticipates an increase this year.

It is now available in the Google Play Store and will soon be available in the App Store for iOS users.

Jenn Rausa, PPCWD information officer, stated that the app will assist customers in paying ahead of time to avoid penalties and monitor account status.

“Makikita rin nila agad yong bill nila, machi-check kung kailan ang due date. Kasi, usually, ang complaints sa amin ay hindi pa nari-receive ang bill kaya raw hindi pa sila nakabayad agad, nagkaroon sila ng penalty. Kung meron silang app, makikita na nila agad doon. Kung nagbayad sila today, magrireflect naman yong payment nila kinabukasan,” she said.

Aside from monitoring the account status, the disconnection dates can also be tracked. Customers can view the payment partners for their convenience and link multiple accounts of service connections.

The management is working to further develop the app including the section for complaints and receiving payment through the use of the app.

