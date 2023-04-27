The city water district is ensuring additional water treatment processing for the supply coming from the Montible and Lapu-Lapu rivers through its recently completed 30 MLD Capacity Ultraviolet Water Disinfection Facility.

The facility is part of the Water System Improvement Project (WSIP) phase II, with a budget allocation of almost P75 million. The total cost of the entire project is P783 M using loans from the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

Acting information officer Donna Sulit said that it is the largest disinfection facility of the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), along with other facilities in the Irawan source and major pumping stations. The facility will be inaugurated on April 28, inside the premises of Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF).

“Kung ano yong capacity ng planta ay iyon din ang capacity niya i-disinfect. Isa ito sa mga initiatives ng water district na gumamit ng teknolohiya para masiguro na ang tubig ay safe at potable talaga. Ito ay ligtas mula sa mga bacteriological at organic compound,” Sulit said.

(Whatever the capacity of the plant is, that is also its capacity for disinfection. This is one of the initiatives of the water district to use technology to ensure that the water is truly safe and potable. It is safe from bacteriological and organic compounds.)

The facility will provide auxiliary bacteriological and organic compound disinfection to the water treatment process on top of the water chlorination treatment.

The water supply from the Montible and Lapu Lapu River sources utilize this system after the physical and chemical treatment processes, she explained. The treatment plant prepares the raw water for photo-activated disinfection by subjecting it to UV radiation in the Ultra-Violet Disinfection Chamber.

The UV lamps produce high-density broad-spectrum UV light that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and other harmful organic compounds, PPCWD added.

“The treated water will be further supplemented by a post-chlorination process, ensuring that unexpected contaminants from external factors during the transmission of treated water will not endanger the consumer,” Sulit explained the final stage of treatment.

