The city water district announced a supply interruption to manage a leak repair on Wednesday night, affecting different areas in the city proper.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) on Wednesday, the interruption will start on April 26 at 7 p.m. and last until Thursday morning at 4 a.m. (April 27).

The areas that will experience no water supply are the barangays of Iwahig, Montible, Irawan, San Pedro, portions of Sicsican (Rampano Rd., Felamer Rd., Golden Valley), and portions of Tiniguiban (New Princesa, Purok Sandiwa). Low water supply will be observed in the rest of the city proper.

The interruption is necessary to conduct emergency leak repair of a 900mm diameter transmission line along the Mangrove Area in South National Highway, Brgy. Irawan.

In addition to the leak repair, temporary supply interruption is also scheduled for the conduct of district metering area. The affected areas are Lomboy Street including Ildefonso Subd., SNMI HOA, Joseph D. Saint Subd., Napcor Ville, Carlou Ville Subd., Green Fields HOA, and Sea Breeze HOA, Brgy. San Jose.

The duration of the interruption is from Thursday night (April 27) at 8 p.m. to Friday morning (April 28) at 4 a.m. It will be continued on Friday night (April 28) at 8 p.m. to Saturday morning (April 29) at 4 a.m.

Consumers from the affected areas are advised to store water to be used during the conduct of the activities. PPCWD encourages the public to contact their office through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or ppcwater@gmail.com.

About Post Author