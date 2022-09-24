- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a scheduled water service interruption on September 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during which customers should expect low water pressure to no water.

Low-pressure to no-water will be experienced from Barangay San Miguel to elevated portions of the city proper, covering the entire Poblacion, according to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD).

The scheduled water service supply interruption will give way to the replacement of the defective 350 mm diameter line #2 inlet butterfly valve wafer-type at the 25 MLD Water Treatment Plant in Brgy. Irawan.

PPCWD said the holes of the wafer-style butterfly are aligned with the connected pipeline of the water treatment plant.

- Advertisement -

It advised consumers to store water during the conduct of the maintenance activity.

The public may connect to the PPCWD through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or ppcwater@gmail.com.

Welcome back to school, Students‼️

Get free ₱150 Happyapp Vouchers when you gas up ₱2,000 (cumulative) at CALTEX FERNANDEZ, CALTEX TINIGUIBAN and CALTEX STA MONICA. 🤩

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts