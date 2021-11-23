There will be a water interruption this afternoon, November 24, in Barangay San Manuel for an interconnection activity, according to an advisory issued by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD).

The PPCWD said it will be observed in the barangay from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The interruption will give way to the interconnection of the 4 inches diameter pipeline along Matahimik Road going to Moreno Ville in San Manuel.

The affected areas are Diamond Star HOA, Gumamela Road, Kalayaan Subdivision, and Moreno Ville Phase 1 and 2.

Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the activity, said PPCWD.

Meanwhile, the city water district said services for consumers in the PPCWD Main Office, Rizal Commercial Office, and Drive-Thru Payment Center will be open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting December 1.

Bill payments during the weekends and holidays, you may transact with our payment partners: GCash and Palawan Pawnshop.