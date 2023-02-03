The city water district has announced an emergency supply interruption that will affect portions of the city proper from Friday evening to early Saturday morning.

According to Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the outage started at 8 p.m. on Friday (February 3) and will continue until 5 a.m. on Saturday (February 4).

Barangay Sicsican in Ledesma Ville, from Barangay Hall to Sitio Apan, Brgy. San Pedro in Nadayao and Pineda Road, and Brgy. San Manuel are the areas without water pressure.

The remainder of the city proper will have a water supply with low pressure. It will make way for the emergency leak repair of the transmission line with a 400mm diameter along San Pedro Highway, corner Pineda Road, in front of Motolite.

Consumers are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity. The public may also reach PPCWD at 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294 or ppcwater@gmail.com

