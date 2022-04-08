The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) has raised concern over a recent spike in water meter theft.

Water district information officer Jenn Rausa said 30 incidences of water meter theft have been reported in the barangays of San Miguel, San Pedro, and Mandaragat in the past week alone.

Rausa said that they are currently looking into the incidents in order to identify the perpetrators. She claimed that the burglars dismantled the meters in order to extract the copper metal parts and sell them to junkyards.

“Kinukuha ‘yong tanso sa loob ng mga metro kasi ‘yong tanso na makukuha nila roon ay less than one kilo pa raw. Ang per kilo ng tanso ay nasa P70 lang. Ang mahal-mahal ng metro tapos ang makukuha mo ‘pag binenta mo sa junkshop less than P70 lang,” she said.

“Ang damage sa amin, almost P50,000 or P40,000 tapos mabibenta lang nila ng P70 ‘yong kilo na makukuha kung aabot pa ng kilo,” she added.

A water meter costs roughly P2,000, according to her, and the consumer is charged for it once they apply for water service.

Rausa also said that aside from the initial 30 cases they have already recorded, they continue to receive complaints of water meter theft.