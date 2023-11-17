The city’s molecular diagnostic laboratory has been recognized by the health department as one of Mimaropa’s best practices in service delivery.

The Department of Health (DOH) conveyed its recognition of the molecular lab as part of the Presentation of Best Practices in the Service Delivery category to the city government through a memorandum from Undersecretary Nestor Santiago Jr., dated November 14.

City information officer Richard Ligad said Friday that after a careful selection process and deliberation by the Award Selection Committee, the facility and its staff were commended for going above and beyond their expected responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Mayor Lucilo Bayron made efforts to address the request of City Health Office (CHO) chief Dr. Ricardo Panganiban to establish the city’s own molecular laboratory during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The mayor recognized the significance of the laboratory in rapidly conducting COVID-19 tests and providing confirmatory testing and results that can only be achieved through a molecular lab. This allows for the prompt and appropriate medical attention for patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

In addition to the Presentation of Best Practices recognition, the molecular laboratory will also receive a special award for its Quality Assurance Program in the entire South Luzon region.

Ligad said this recognition is a result of the laboratory’s strict adherence to the quality standards set by the DOH for licensing laboratories to operate.

The facility, which was funded with P26 million by the city government of Puerto Princesa, has been one of the effective initiatives of Bayron’s administration in promptly addressing the medical needs of the city’s residents during the pandemic.

The formal award presentation is scheduled for December 1, 2023.