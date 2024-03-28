The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has announced comprehensive security preparations to ensure public safety during the four-day religious event, commencing from March 27 to March 31.

With anticipation of significant foot traffic and gatherings throughout the city, PPCPO revealed plans to deploy 307 police personnel across various strategic locations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arvin Peniones, chief of the PPCPO COMU, said the proactive measure aims to effectively manage crowds and maintain peace and order during Holy Week.

The deployment strategy includes positioning police officers at key sites such as churches, popular pilgrimage destinations like Mount Calvary, transportation hubs including airports and piers, as well as marketplaces, malls, terminals, and beaches frequented by locals and tourists alike.

PPCPO will deploy a red team composed of five personnel, 55 personnel in churches, 70 in Mt. Calvary, four at the airport, 14 at the seaport, eight at public markets, at the malls, two at terminals, 24 at beaches, 20 for motorist assistance, 39 in tourist destinations, 31 forward operations base, seven Bisikleta Iglesia, and 24 for police visibility.

“Sa Mt. Calvary composition yan, meron tayong area security, traffice management in coordination with the City Traffic Management Office, covert personnel na mga intel natin to avoid yong mga theft incidents,” Peniones said.

In remote areas of the city, 21 police officers from the City Mobile Force will patrol Anilawan, Luzviminda, and Sabang to provide security assistance. Seven officers will conduct church patrols during Holy Week.

These figures supplement the existing tourist police presence in the city to bolster security and ensure the safety of residents and visitors during Holy Week. PPCPO also assured the availability of standby police officers to reinforce security if needed.

After the long weekend of Semana Santa, 24 police officers will be stationed in tourist areas for continued monitoring.

“Gagamitin sila doon sa mga bibisita naman sa mga tourist areas,” Peniones said.

“Later on, kapag meron tayong ma identify na lalagyan ng security assistance or coverage, we will add kung [may requirement],” he added.

Aside from the mentioned figures, PPCPO Chief Col. Ronie Bacuel said the collaboration with the Puerto Princesa City Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Traffic Management Office 9cTMO), and PNP station commanders in establishing an Incident Command System (ICS) to provide assistance during Semana Santa.

“Sa medical, under ni CDRRMO. Meron silang idedeploy na nurses, mga first aid attendants nila sa mga area kung saan may activity,” Bacuel said.

Traffic concerns will be addressed with the help of the CTMO.

PPCPO hopes for a peaceful long weekend during Semana Santa, urging vigilance among the public to prevent any issues despite the absence of religious processions.