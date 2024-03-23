The anti-illegal drugs enforcement unit of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) conducted a buy-bust operation in the afternoon of March 22, resulting in the arrest of a suspect in Purok III, Barangay Masipag.

Rico Amorin Jr., 28, a resident of Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City, was apprehended during the operation on suspicion of involvement in illegal drug distribution.

Led by Police Captain Virgilio L. Gomez III, Chief of City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU), and assisted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU), Maritime Group (MARIG SOU), and Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF), the operation resulted in the seizure of evidence.

Law enforcement confiscated from him five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be “shabu,” as well as one black pouch and ₱7,000 in marked buy-bust money.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the confiscated drugs weigh approximately 3.49 grams, with an estimated market value of ₱31,410.