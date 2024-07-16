The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) continues to urge motorcycle owners to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are securely parked, following a new incident of motorcycle theft in Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City, early this morning, July 16.

In a video shared by the PPCPO, a man can be seen stealing a motorcycle parked in front of a house in Purok Sampalok, in the said barangay, around 3:46 a.m.

The motorcycle had been parked there since the afternoon because it could not be brought inside the owner’s yard, according to Nene Estrella.

“Pababa kasi ang bahay namin, kaya hindi talaga siya maibaba doon. Kaya dito talaga yan siya nilalagay, ang mali lang namin, nakalimutan ko siyang i-lock,” Estrella stated.

Currently, personnel from Police Station 2 are conducting an investigation regarding the incident.

The PPCPO said those who recognize the man in the video or his accomplice, are encouraged to report any information, such as their whereabouts, to the nearest police station.