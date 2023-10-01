The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has released a report on its operational achievements over the past six months, which included arrest of wanted persons and campaigns against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, illegal logging, and fishing.

Some 215 persons were arrested during the period. A total of 147.3784 grams of Shabu and 16.8806 grams of Marijuana were confiscated in 38 operations conducted by drug operatives from both the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

These operations led to the arrest of 44 individuals involved in drug-related offenses.

In its campaign against wanted persons with outstanding warrants, PPCPO arrested 112 persons, including 32 considered among the city’s most wanted, as well as 66 others with active warrants.

The crackdown on loose firearms resulted in the seizure of six firearms from six persons who are now facing legal charges and are in custody as part of PPCPO’s campaign against Loose Firearms. 81 unregistered and unrenewed firearms were voluntarily surrendered to the PNP under Oplan Katok for safekeeping. The PNP conducted a total of 1,137 house visitations to gun owners to ensure compliance with firearm regulations.

In its campaign against illegal gambling, the PNP arrested 53 persons in 14 operations, confiscating an estimated P19,299 worth of bet money. Various forms of gambling, including card games, Mahjong, and Tupada, were among the illicit activities targeted.

In two operations against illegal logging, two persons were arrested, and 485 board feet of confiscated lumber with an estimated market value of approximately P55,487 were recovered.

The PPC Mobile Force Company arrested four persons involved in illegal fishing within the city’s maritime jurisdiction, while ten individuals were apprehended in five operations related to smuggled cigarettes, resulting in the confiscation of products valued at approximately P22,316,995.