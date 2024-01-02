The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) recorded its 3rd firecracker-related incident for the holidays involving a 26-year-old female from Barangay San Miguel.

The victim, identified to be alias Czarlene, sustained a minor burn on her left leg while watching a fireworks display outside her house.

The injury was caused by an unknown powder from a firecracker.

She was brought to the Ospital ng Palawan and was discharged after receiving appropriate treatment for the burn.

Shortly after the New Year celebrations, the PPCPO had documented two incidents of injury related to firecrackers.

The first victim was a 13-year-old girl from Purok New Princesa, Barangay Tiniguiban, who suffered an eye injury. Her parents immediately took her to the Ospital ng Palawan for treatment of what they thought was a firecracker powder infection.

The next victim was a 26-year-old man from Barangay Maunlad. He was taken to the Palawan MMG Cooperative Hospital after sustaining a hand injury from lighting a whistle bomb.