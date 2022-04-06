The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) is now preparing all security measures in different tourist spots of the city for the upcoming Holy Week from April 10 to 16.

Acting city director P/Col. Roberto M. Bucad said on Tuesday that after two years of no activity during Holy Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puerto Princesa is expecting a swarm of both visitors and locals now that it has been upgraded to Alert Level 1.

He said they have prepared a plan nicknamed “Oplan SumVac” or “Oplan Summer Vacation,” to ensure safety since there is a spike in accidents and criminal activities during this time of year.

To facilitate quick reaction and maintain public safety, a platoon from the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) will be stationed in various tourist locations, including the Underground River, Honda Bay, and the Puerto Princesa Baywalk.

He also claimed that police presence and patrol will be heightened in the city’s key avenues and terminals.

Bucad stated that PPCPO has been observing the past two Holy Weeks to strengthen security for this year’s Lenten season.

“Ang ginagawa namin, pinag-aaralan namin yung nagdaang dalawang Holy Week. Tinitingnan namin kung anong mga pangyayari o [kung] mayroon mang nangyaring krimen sa isang lugar. At kung mayroon nga, yun medyo dinadagdagan natin yung pwersa ng pulis natin sa area na iyon,” said Bucad.

He assured the people that the PPCPO is always ready to respond to any incident that may occur.

“Ang babantayan talaga namin dito ay, unang-una, yung hindi masasaktan. Hindi lang yung mga dayuhan, kundi maging yung mga local tourist natin. Hindi sila mananakawan, walang mangyayari sa kanila. Pinapangaalagaan natin yung peace and order situation ng siyudad para sa ganun tuloy-tuloy pa rin yung pagpunta ng mga gustong pumunta dito sa siyudad natin,” he said.

Residents of Puerto Princesa who plan to travel during the Lenten season should safeguard their homes and vehicles to avoid robbery and road accidents, he said.

“Kukunin ko ang pagkakataon na ito na manawagan sa mga residente ng Puerto Princesa, if ever aalis tayo sa mga bahay, pupunta sa isang lugar, mangyari pong ihabilin natin nang mabuti ang ating bahay para maiwasang manakawan,” Bucad said.

“At siyempre tiyakin natin na yung sasakyan na gagamitin natin ay nasa tamang kondisyon kasi kung hindi nasa tama, ang mangyayari niyan road accident. Madadamay na naman yung ibang tao,” he added.

Meanwhile, P/Lt. Col. Lorence P. Bataller, chief of the Palawan Operations Management Unit (POMU), stated that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been preparing for the upcoming Lenten season since March 1.

He added that, despite the fact that Palawan is already on Alert Level 1, the PNP is still on the lookout for possible changes in response to upcoming occurrences.

“Bagama’t level 1 tayo, may mga konting adjustment pa rin,” Bataller said.

“Yun naman ay yung PNP natin ay naka-alert na ‘yan. March 1 pa lang, in preparation na kami,” he explained.