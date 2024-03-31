The city police office is considering establishing a task force to combat the spread of smuggled cigarettes in Puerto Princesa.

The director of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Colonel Ronie Bacuel, disclosed this after the release of their 2023 performance summary, which detailed the apprehension of thirteen individuals for cigarette smuggling across seven distinct operations, with the combined worth of the seized items surpassing ₱42.6 million.

He acknowledged that although these achievements through Oplan Sita have contributed to the fight against illegal cigarette influx, the organization must maintain its concentration on the issue to thwart its continued proliferation.

One of the challenges they face, he explained, is the vastness of Puerto Princesa, which covers an area of 2,381.02 km².

“Hindi natin makontrol ang pagpasok dahil sa lawak ng Puerto Princesa—by land or by sea yong pagpasok dito. Siguro kung mapagtuunan natin ng pansin yan, siguro [maidaan] natin sa legislative para makapag-create ng task force or whatsoever unit na magiging in charge,” Bacuel explained.

However, Bacuel emphasized that the primary agency spearheading the fight is the Bureau of Customs (BOC), a collaboration that they endorse and support.

He also added that the additional three new police stations in the city will help in combating cigarette smuggling and assist the government in preventing market distortion and loss of tax revenue, as well as in ensuring that health and safety standards for legal products are met, thereby reducing additional health risks to consumers.

These are Police Station 3, located at the Mini City Hall in Brgy. Luzviminda, Police Station 4 situated at the Mini City Hall in Brgy. Macarascas, and Police Station 5, also situated at the Mini City Hall in Barangay San Rafael.

Industry information said Palawan faces a staggering 48% incidence of smuggled cigarettes, surpassing Luzon and rivaling rates in Mindanao. Southern Palawan is a prime entry point from neighboring countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and other areas witness rampant sale of illicit cigarettes, even on islands like Cuyo and Linapacan.