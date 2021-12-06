Puerto Princesa City Government Employees Association (PPCGEA) president Khraiskruzkandaf Bundal clarified that what he really wanted was to reward vaccinated city government employees with bonuses rather than deny them of any.

His clarification comes after the City Council rejected his proposal to enforce the “No Vax, No Christmas Bonus” policy on November 25.

In a letter to Mayor Lucilo Bayron, Bundal claimed that just 810 city government employees had been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease.

He told Palawan News on Satuday, December 4, that the key topic of his letter was vaccine incentives, claiming that the headline in the Cebu City news where acting mayor Michael Rama wanted the policy on city government employees, was only highlighted but the vaccination incentive was the primary content.

- Advertisement -

Bundal claimed that all he wanted was for the City Council to pass a resolution requesting appropriate financing for the vaccine incentive program.

He says it’s fine if it’s not allowed.

“Yong kinunan ko na news is ‘yong sa Cebu. Ang headline ng news ay nagkaroon ng no vaccination, no Christmas bonus policy. Kaya ‘yon po ang hina-highlight ko doon pero ang content talaga ng letter ko, nakalagay po doon vaccination incentive,” he said.

“Yon ay request. Hindi ko sila inuutusan. I am requesting din kung pupuwede may mag-sponsor na member ng Council para doon sa resolution para sa vaccination incentive. Kung ayaw nila, okay lang naman pero wala namang takutan,” he said.

Bundal said that he was simply testing the waters to see if the city would approve the project.

READ RELATED NEWS: City Council says no to ‘No Vax, No Christmas Bonus’ policy

He explained further that the previous bonus had already been spent, and that the “extra incentive” would be advantageous to city government personnel who participated in the vaccine program.

“Nagbabakasali lang po tayo. Para sa akin po kasi nagka-bonus na na ‘yong mga empleyado pero siyempre nagamit na nila ‘yon kaya kung may extra sana makuha dahil sa pakikipagkaisa sa vaccination, at least mapapasaya pa natin ‘yong mga empleyado. Nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

However, according to Councilor Victor Oliveros, the incentive budget is no longer feasible unless new revenues for the city goverment is received.

“Hindi na maihahabol ang budget para sa incentive unless merong bagong pasok na income ang LGU,” Oliveros said.

“Yes po, additional incentive pero siguro ‘yong mga nabakunahan na, kung ang tatanungin. Yong mga magpapabakuna ngayon ay ‘yon ang bigyan natin ng bonus pero ‘yong mga nabakunahan na maraming salamat sa inyong participation and contribution,” he added.

Councilor Roy Ventura, on the other hand, said the request has a domino effect.

He further stated that people should not be driven solely by financial incentives, as immunization will protect not only them but also their families.

“Mayroong itong domino effect kaya kami ay nag iisip rin sa sanggunian. Kung puro na lang pera para magpabakuna ay masamang intensyon po ‘yon sa inyong sarili,” Ventura said.