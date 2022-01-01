Puerto Princesa City hospitals recorded zero firecracker-related incidents on New Year’s Eve, signaling a relatively quiet welcome to 2022.

This is in contrast to last year’s eventful welcome to 2021, which included a stray bullet nearly missing a 1-month-old infant in Barangay Sicsican, a drowning incident in Nagtabon Beach, and a house fire in Taytay town.

Both the Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP) and the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) said their respective emergency rooms recorded no admissions for patients injured by fireworks.

“The report forwarded to me this morning (January 1) was zero,” said ONP hospital director Dr. Melecio Dy.

- Advertisement -

“According to our ER manager, zero cases [were reported],” said AHP Chief Operations Office Dr. Ian Kenneth Bermeo.

As of press time, there have yet to be other accidents reported in Puerto Princesa by other authorities.