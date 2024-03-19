Puerto Princesa City Traffic Management Office chief and information officer Richard Ligad reprimanded some of the personnel of Task Force Kalsada due to complaints about their alleged improper conduct on the road.

In a video posted by We R1 at Your Service yesterday, March 18, Ligad can be seen addressing three personnel of the task force regarding allegations of speeding and arrogance.

“Nakita niyo ba akong nagbalasubas sa kalsada? Ilang beses ko ng narinig yong reklamo na yon sa inyo. Sa coliseum pa lang meron na, di ba? Hindi naman kasi kailangang magmadali. Hindi kayo anti crime na nagmamadali at may hahabulin,” he told them.

Ligad said they can only step up their speed if they are pursuing someone.

He warned them that if he hears complaints again, he will take action against them.

“Isang beses pa. Ngayon kung ayaw niyo yong rules na yon, puwede kayong bumaba, di ba? Ni minsan hindi ako nagbarubal sa kalsada,” he said, telling them he chose to meet them in public since they seem to enjoy going viral.

Ligad also conveyed that their improper conduct is affecting other personnel.