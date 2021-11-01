The Incident Management Team (IMT) applaud welcomes the city government’s intention to reopen the tourism economy in Puerto Princesa in December, albeit gradually and to non-outsiders at first.

Dr. Dean Palanca, commander of the IMT, stated the City Tourism Office (CTO) and the City Inter-Agency Task Force (CIATF) are currently discussing procedures to be applied.

“Wala namang problema doon [sa pagbubukas ng turismo]. May mga susunod pa naman na mga meeting, tourism bubble pa rin [ang gagawin],” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Palanca explained that based on a meeting with members of the local business sector held last week, they discussed some preliminary measures for re-opening the economy to non-outsiders first.

“Andoon sa plans natin na unti-unti, o gradual opening, ng ating economy. Ang plan is dito muna sa urban area. Susundan pa ang meeting na ‘yan ng iba pa, kasi ang gradual opening natin ay for local lang, hindi pa sa labas. Hindi pa pinag-uusapan yung ating mga turista na darating ngayong December na galing sa labas,” he explained.

Palanca stated that the tourism bubble plan, or having only specific areas for tourists to move around, has already been drafted in preparation for a previous re-opening this year. He added that they just need to make some adjustments before finalizing them.

“May plans pa doon sa tourism bubble bago pa man tayo nagka-outbreak. On paper, mayroon na. Pa-plantsahin pa naman kung ano ang mayroon doon, kung update pa ba ‘yon sa situation,” he added.