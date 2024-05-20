The tourism office in Puerto Princesa City will hold a convention for Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) associations on May 22 to come together in shaping the direction of their sector.

City Tourism Department (CTD) Chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said this inclusivity ensures that diverse perspectives are considered in decision-making processes.

“Naka-schedule yong ating CBST convention, ginagawa natin ito taon-taon para naman mabigyan natin ng update ang ating mga CBST at kung ano pa yong kailangan natin sa kanila. Of course, para magkita kita rin sila at ma [experience] nila yong camaraderie,” Alvior said.

CBST associations oversee practically all of the city’s tourist attractions. According to Alvior, this is the reason why Puerto Princesa is well-known as a Philippine ecotourism destination.

The communities are given the authority to protect and preserve the environment of the destinations they are responsible for, which in turn generates income for them.

“Napakaganda ng CBST kaya tayo yong parang ‘Mother CBST’ sa buong Pilipinas. Ang daming naglalakbay-aral dito para aralin itong CBST. Kasi kung titingnan mo, ang composition niya community talaga—may NGO, may academe,” he added.

Puerto Princesa features six distinct circuits of destinations, each showcasing its distinctive charm. Out of all the attractions, the Underground River is the most prominent, enticing visitors with its breathtaking beauty and extraordinary natural features.

Circuit 2 includes the northeast portion of the city, which was heavily damaged by Typhoon Odette. Circuit 3 goes across the premier island location of Honda Bay. Circuit 4 focuses on the central business district, with city tours as the main feature. Circuit 5 highlights the world-class beach spots on the West Coast. Circuit 6 includes the Acacia Tunnel in Tagbarungis, where plans are underway to create an Acacia Park.

Last year, Alvior challenged members and officers of CBST associations in the city to innovate and rebrand to attract tourists.