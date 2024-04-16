Puerto Princesa City will host in June the national convention of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL), which is expected to be attended by at least 2,000 councilors from various parts of the country.

This announcement was made yesterday, April 15, by the national chairman of the PCL, Atty. Raul Corro, before a courtesy call at City Hall with Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

“Excited ang ating mga konsehal sa buong Pilipinas na pumunta dito sa napaka gandang lungsod ninyo na Puerto Princesa,” Corro said.

He said they also visited hotels to check where they would hold their convention.

Councilor Carol Cunanan, the PCL’s national treasurer, and Dr. Rovin Feliciano, the chairman of the PCL’s advocacy committee, were with Corro during his visit..