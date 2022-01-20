Puerto Princesa City is set to tighten local health protocols following the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) announcement placing it under Alert Level 3 from January 21 to January 31.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa told Palawan News the city IATF will meet Friday morning to finalize the new protocols.

“Possible na magbago mga restrictions sa ibang allowed activities,” Pedrosa said. He added that the existing curfew and liquor ban will remain.

Meanwhile, the city government adopted a 50 percent workplace arrangement in the wake of the ongoing surge of local cases.

The city health office tracking of the local situation showed active COVID-19 cases at 802.

Under the national IATF’s omnibus guidelines, recommended public health protocols include business closures for amusement and entertainment establishments. These have already been adapted by the city government even under Alert Level 2 since early January due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases.

Other recommended protocols include reduced venue capacities for dining establishments, but only for fully-vaccinated individuals and employees of the establishments. These have also already been adapted by the city, and some local establishments are already requiring vaccination cards for their customers.

Interzonal travel is allowed under Alert Level 3, according to the national IATF, but local government units can impose reasonable restrictions if needed.