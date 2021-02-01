PPC to serve as venue for plebiscite canvassing

Mayor Lucilo Bayron and his city legal team will hold an online meeting Monday with the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) regarding the upcoming plebiscite.

In the city goverment’s regular flag raising ceremony on February 1, Bayron said he needs to meet with the provincial COMELEC because Puerto Princesa will be affected by the plebiscite that will be held on March 13, 2021.

“This week meron tayong dalawang Zoom meeting — na maapektuhan tayo — Una, yong Zoom meeting ngayong umaga… iniimbita ko yong ating city legal… Zoom meeting with COMELEC Palawan dahil magkakaroon ng epekto sa atin itong plebisito,” he said.

“Dahil dadalahin dito yata yong mga results niyan from municipalities, dito bibilangin, so baka may mga restrictions sa Puerto Princesa, malalaman natin mamaya,” he added.

Bayron said he will let city employees know next Monday, February 8, about the result of the meeting with COMELEC.

He said if there is a need to undergo any education campaign, they will find out from the election body so the city government can prepare.

“Malalaman natin mamaya — next Monday, kung malaman natin, puwede namin kayong ma-briefing. Mag-undertake tayo ng education campaign para alam ninyong lahat kung ano yong expected of us dahil dito nga yong bilangan,” he said.

The COMELEC had already released the guidelines for the holding of the plebiscite to decide whether Palawan should be divided into three separate local government units on January 11, 2021.

It said that the posting of the computerized voters list will be on February 11 while the inspection of polling places will also begin February 11 until February 18. Campaigning will also start on the same day until March 11.

The plebiscite period will be from February 11 up to March 20. Plebiscite day will be on March 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the exercise is concluded.

