PPC records one new COVID-19 case, total active cases stand at seven

Total COVID-19 deaths in Puerto Princesa City now stand at seven after two more patients expired on Friday both at the province’s primary COVID-19 facility.

City Incident Management Team (IMT) chief Dr. Dean Palanca confirmed in a live briefing Saturday that the two patients both tested positive in swab tests. The first patient, who tested positive in mid-March, is a confirmed personnel of a known personnel in Palawan, according to Palawan News sources.

“Siya ay isang 53-year-old na lalaki na nakatira sa WESCOM Road, Barangay San Pedro at isang close contact ng isang APOR. Siya ay naging positibo sa COVID, RT-PCR, noong March 19, at within five days siya ay inilipat sa ONP,” said Palanca.

He explained that the patient was brought to the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP) because of low oxygen saturation and was then intubated due to his worsening condition before eventually passing away.

The second deceased patient is a 69-year-old male from Purok San Francisco, Barangay Tiniguiban. He was already experiencing severe symptoms, such as coughing and difficulty in breathing.

“Siya ay may history ng pabalik-balik na ubo, pagkatapos ay nagkaroon siya ng difficulty in breathing,” said Palanca. He did not specify when was the patient hospitalized, but confirmed that a swab test was done before the patient died, which came back positive.

Palanca added that one more confirmed local case was recorded for the city, a 42-year old male uniformed personnel who arrived in the city on March 25 and a resident of Barangay San Miguel. Total active cases in the city are currently at seven.

Palanca also announced in the briefing that saliva test-positive patients will no longer be included in the official daily count to comply with a Department of Health mandate.

