PPC preparations for COVID vaccination almost complete – CHO

Barangay health workers (BHWs) and City Health Office (CHO) personnel participated in the vaccination simulation held Saturday at the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum. | Photo by Patricia Laririt

City Health Office (CHO) chief Dr. Ricardo Panganiban said that Puerto Princesa City’s COVID-19 vaccination (CoVac) action plan is at 75 to 80 percent complete with only minimal requirements needed to be done.

During a vaccination dry run organized by the city government through the CHO held Saturday at the City Coliseum, Panganiban also revealed that it will take time for the national government-issued vaccines to arrive because of the MIMAROPA region’s relatively low number of cases.

“So far sa nakikita ko, doon sa pre-vaccination natin, siguro nasa 75 to 80 per cent na. Konti na lang, may mga kailangan pang i-improve, equipment na kailangang idagdag, mga supplies, at ‘yong mga capability ng ating information dissemination,” Panganiban said.

“Actually wala pang dumadating na bakuna sa Pilipinas di ba. ‘Pag dumating man ‘yon, may priority area kung sino ang uunahin. Kaya yong MIMAROPA, where Puerto Princesa belongs, ay nasa mababang priority because ‘yong cases natin ay di ganun kalala compared sa mga ibang lugar,” he added.

Participants of the vaccination dry run at the City Coliseum reached nearly 100, according to Panganiban. 60-70 of the participants were from the CHO, while the rest were BHWs.

Meanwhile, 12 nurses and five medical doctors in the employ of the city government practiced their vaccination procedures. Participants were then debriefed after an hour of simulation to give their feedback and suggestions.

“’Yong mga nag-participate dito ay mga doctors, nurses, midwives, at mga encoders na mga taga-City Health din. Nag-invite na rin kami ng mga health workers na taga-[Barangay] San Pedro. So more or less mga nasa 100,” he said.

“Ngayon naka-100 kami sa isang oras. Kapag nasanay na kami, mabilis na lang ito,” he added.

The simulation mainly practiced the vaccination step-by-step plan recommended by the Department of Health (DOH). The first step consists of informing the recipients of the vaccine through a televised lecture, which also serves as a waiting area.

The next steps are registration, checking of vital signs, a medical doctor’s screening, then the actual vaccination. The recipient will then be monitored for 30 minutes in the observation area.

Recipients of the vaccine are also required to report any adverse effects to health authorities post-vaccination, according to Panganiban.

He also stated that the vaccines will be stored at the back of the City Coliseum, which will also serve as an emergency holding area for recipients who may suffer side effects.

However, vaccinating the entire city will not be held at the City Coliseum. Public and private city hospitals will also be conducting their own vaccination in their own facilities, beginning with their own workers.

“Sa mga hospitals, like ONP [Ospital ng Palawan], Adventist, sila sila lang muna,” he said.

