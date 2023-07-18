The city police office in Puerto Princesa achieved the top spot in the performance evaluation rating in Mimaropa for June 2023, surpassing all others, including provincial police offices.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) director Colonel Ronie Bacuel credited the achievement to the outstanding performance of their personnel and staff.

Their consistent dedication and hard work, he said, led to the police office being ranked number one region-wide in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) System, with ratings of 93.79% in March, 94.54% in April, and 95.52% in June.

“This significant accomplishment of the PPCPO is a testament to the effectiveness of our coordinated efforts, thus making our police office being adjudged as Rank No. 1 region-wide. I also would like to applaud the unwavering commitment to duty exhibited by our men and women in uniform,” he said.

He said UPER serves as an essential tool for evaluating the performance of PNP offices and units across the country, and acts as a feedback mechanism to monitor progress towards achieving desired goals, assess the implementation of programs, projects, activities, and policies, and measure efficiency in executing administrative and operational accomplishments within the PNP.

He added that the entire community has benefited from the “dedication of the PPCPO”, as they have consistently demonstrated their commitment to upholding the law, preventing and solving crimes, and fostering a sense of peace and order within the city.