Students from Puerto Princesa City National Science High School outwitted 185 international student mathematicians at the International Young Mathematics Olympiad (IYMO) 2023 held in Indonesia on October 19, 20, and 30.

Grade 8 student Audly Lorenzo B. Aban and Grade 12 student Andres A. Palco III took home gold medals in Zone A for Grades 7-9 and Zone B for Grades 10-12 of the competition.

Ivan Zane L. Arceo and Ronn Antonio Layson emerged as finalists, while Micho Evan M. Sobrepena and Princess Joy T. Homan secured semi-finalist spots.

The head coaches are Dennis P. Bacosa (Zone A) and John Mark B. Labrador (Zone B), as well as the academic advisers and assistant coaches, Maria Diolita P. Dahon (Zone A), Cristine S. Poligrates (Zone B), and Kester T. Badenas (Zone B).

Meanwhile, Team #Seashells, also from Puerto Princesa City National Science High School (PPCNSHS), claimed the first-runner-up position in the Best Oral Research Presentation of the Students Category at the International Conference of Biosphere and Sustainability held on November 3 to 6 in Puerto Princesa.

The team bested 10 other research teams representing higher-level institutions in the region.

The team was composed of Andres A. Palco III, Heaven Earth Cuajotor, Hannah Rei Roslin, Kurt Myko Dalojo, and Alberto Jonson III.

The PPCNSHS administration also acknowledged the teachers who trained and coached the students in the various competitions, highlighting their commitment to honing the skills and talents of the youth.