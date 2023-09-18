Puerto Princesa achieved a new local record by having a line of people spanning 1.3 kilometers collectively tossing 8,000 mudballs onto the city bay on Saturday during the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Mudball tossing is an integral part of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” project, and on September 16, the city actively took part in the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day, making it a significant event within the project.

Dreu Manlawe, who serves as the program manager for Oplan Linis, reported that a total of 2,510 registered participants, including volunteers and local residents, took part in the event that set a local record for the longest mudball dispersal.

He pointed out that the mudballing event, held as part of the continuation of the bay revival project on world coastal cleanup, aimed to engage the local community in marine conservation efforts.

The initiative, according to his explanation, fosters a sense of environmental responsibility and encourages individuals to actively participate in safeguarding their marine ecosystems.

“Nagma-mudball throwing tayo lagi kasi ang plan talaga is mabawasan yong coliform dyan sa baybay in preparation sa mga international activities natin,” he said.

As of now, and considering an average of 3,000 mudballs that have been distributed since the inception of the Save the Puerto Princesa Bays project, Manlawe reported that a total of 20,000 mudballs have been deployed into the city’s bay to lower its coliform levels.

He explained that mudballs can contribute to the reduction of coliform levels in water bodies through various means, such as serving as natural filters, soaking up excessive nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus (which promote coliform growth), and evolving into habitats for beneficial microorganisms, among other functions.

Manlawe noted that there has been an initial evaluation of coliform levels at the city bay, but he doesn’t have a copy of it at the moment, as it is with Atty. Rocky Austria, who oversees regular water testing.

“Noong last meeting, ang sabi ay bumaba talaga yong coliform level sa baybay,” he added.

In May this year, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) ECAN Monitoring and Evaluation Division (EMED) findings reveal an alarming increase in coliform levels at the city bay.

According to the PCSDS, elevated levels of coliform bacteria were detected at multiple monitoring locations, which encompass the baywalk, such as docking area, statue of Prinsesa ng Baybay, left side of fish port, Old Buncag, and Abanico area.