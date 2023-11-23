Puerto Princesa City saw an increased inflation rate for the month of October.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Chief Statistics Specialist Maria Lalaine Rodriguez reported that Puerto Princesa City’s slight spike from a 4.4% inflation rate in September to 4.5% in October had a minimal impact.

“Unlike sa Puerto Princesa City na may bahagyang pagtaas ng 0.1%, isa sa nakakaapekto diyan ay yung influx ng ating mga tourists, and then may mga events tayo. As usual, ito ay law of supply and demand,” Rodriguez said.

“Ang presyo, hindi siya tumataas, gumagalaw lang siya kasi ang inflation ay dependent sa law of supply and demand. Marami tayong bisita, nauubos ang supply natin and if we replenish it with supplies na posibleng mataas na yung kuha natin so may konting adjustment,” she added.

The overall inflation rate in MIMAROPA went from 6.8% in September to 5.9% in October. Except for Puerto Princesa, the other divisions had slight-to-moderate decrease in inflation rates during that period, with Oriental Mindoro coming from 7.5% to 5.7%, Palawan from 7.1% to 6.0%, Romblon from 9.7% to 8.2%, Marinduque from 6.6% to 5.8%, and Occidental Mindoro from 6.1% to 6.0%.

The three highest commodity groups that contributed to the city’s increased inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages (with cereals and cereal products such as rice contributing the most), housing bills such as gas and other energy sources, and health services such as preventive care and diagnostic/laboratory testing.

Though food is a volatile factor in calculating inflation prices, Rodriguez noted that the other two groups were due to recent trends in the city.

Energy in households, although not yet reflected in bills issued by the Palawan Electric Cooperative until November, were measured by the amount of consumption (and PALECO’s standard rate in kilowatt per hour) and not actual prices.

Rodriguez stated that PALECO, as the main source of energy in the city directly sends their consumption rates to the PSA, but that the inflation rates for this commodity group also include some of the households’ other sources of energy, such as gas, fuels, coal and hydro powers, along with solar energy used in the household.

As for health services, which had a marked increase in both Palawan and Puerto Princesa City, were also calculated in different ways. Rodriguez stated that the increase in Palawan’s health services rates were due to the municipal hospitals being open and more accessible for those in need of patient care, while the rates in Puerto Princesa City were due to recent sports events requiring medical care and other preventive measures.

“Yung naka-affect diyan ay yung singil ng ating mga doctors, ganun din ang diagnostic image services sa ating mga laboratories. Hindi yung consumer na nagpapakonsulta ang tinatanong natin doon kundi ang facility in itself,” she said.

“Medyo tumaas ng konti dito sa city because the doctors would have their clinics here, example half-day lang siya but during the afternoon naandoon na sila sa ospital wherein magkaiba na ang kanilang singil. Mas mababa dito sa usual clinic nila, mas mataas doon sa isang facility kung saan mas bago yung equipment,” Rodriguez added.