The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the European Union unveiled the “Green Economy Programme for the Philippines” (GEPP), a ₱3.65 billion initiative aimed at addressing environmental degradation, combating climate change, and promoting sustainable economic growth and social inclusivity.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized the program’s goal of transitioning the Philippines, including Puerto Princesa City, towards a greener and more sustainable economy.

This shift includes reducing waste and plastic usage, ensuring water supply, promoting energy efficiency, and deploying renewable energy to address the impacts of the climate crisis.

“Embracing green practices fosters resource efficiency, waste reduction, energy conservation, and optimizes natural resource use. This not only supports the conservation of our environment but also enhances our global competitiveness while fostering self-reliance and sustainability,” Loyzaga explained.

The GEPP, running from 2023 to 2028 with a budget of €60 million, or ₱3.67 billion, operates at three levels: national government, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector.

At the national level, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the European Union (EU) will facilitate policy formulation and promote renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The LGU level focuses on driving a circular economy transition, recognizing the role of LGUs in providing innovative solutions.

Puerto Princesa is among the 10 identified pilot LGUs.

Collaboration with the private sector is integral, creating better conditions for private sector investment and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through waste reduction strategies and circular solutions.

The GEPP aims to achieve significant results over the next five years, including recycling 25,000 tonnes of plastic, introducing separate collection systems in at least 30 LGUs, applying sustainable production practices in 6,000 MSMEs, and creating 2,500 new ‘green’ jobs.

Implementers of the program include Germany’s GIZ and Expertise France, with financial contributions from Spain, Finland, Germany, and France. Other European Member States will contribute expertise to ensure success.

EU Ambassador Luc Véron emphasized the program’s alignment with international climate commitments and Philippine environmental policies, fostering a more resilient and prosperous future for the people of Puerto Princesa and the Philippines.