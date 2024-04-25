The Puerto Princesa City Green Justice Zone, newly organized by the Supreme Court, mobilized its members to participate in the annual Earth Day celebration on April 22.

Launched in November 2023, the Puerto Princesa Green Justice Zone is the 12th justice zone in the country and the only green justice zone, envisioned by the Supreme Court to expedite the prosecution of environmental cases.

Its members include the PPCGJZ Committee, City Environment and Resources Officer (CENRO) Alexander Mancio, Provincial Environment and Resources Officer (PENRO) Felizardo Cayatoc, City Government Environment and Natural Resources Officer Atty. Carlo Gomez, and Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta, Executive Director of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development.

This year’s celebration of Earth Day had the theme “Planet vs. Plastics.”

Vice-Convenor Judge Rohima Sarra, Vice-Executive Judge of the Municipal Trial Court In Cities, Puerto Princesa City, delivered a talk about the Green Justice Zone and its role in environmental protection.