A basketball trainer, allegedly involved in the sale of suspected shabu, was apprehended at the Puerto Princesa City Sports Complex in Purok New Princesa, Brgy. Tiniguiban, around 6:35 p.m. on June 5.

The arrested individual in the buy-bust operation was identified as Francis Arci Bayagna Simbre, also known as Dino, aged 45, a job order employee. Aside from the sachet weighing approximately 0.30 grams sold to an undercover agent for ₱2,500, another sachet, a cellphone, and a black Honda XRM motorcycle were confiscated from him.

According to Agent Rocky of PDEA Palawan, they had been surveilling the suspect for a month.

“Isang buwan ang surveillance namin diyan. Ang mga parokyano niyan, according sa source namin, na mino-monitor namin hanggang ngayon and bini-verify namin, ay may mga iilan sa city government din nagtratrabaho,” said Agent Rocky.

(We’ve been conducting surveillance there for a month. Based on our sources, some of his clients, whom we are monitoring until now and verifying, are also employed in the city government.)

The suspect will face charges for violating Section 5 and Section 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.