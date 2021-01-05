PPC government to enter into MOA with DSWD for elderly social pension

Councilor Nesario Awat, chairman of the Committee on Legal Matters, said Monday in his report that the MOA was established specifically to implement the social pension, citing that it is “beneficial” to senior citizens in the city.

The Puerto Princesa City government is set to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the implementation of the social pension for indigent senior citizens.

Aside from the allowance from the national government, they will also receive from the city.

“The proposed MOA is beneficial for senior citizens in the city. As we all know, there will be allowance coming from the national government for our senior citizens and likewise, there will be allowance based on our ordinance for our senior citizens,” Awat said.

Awat noted that a MOA is only granted to the Local Government Unit (LGU) with a “good track record” of disbursements and liquidation of funds.

“It appears that this MOA is being done by the DSWD only for those LGUs with a good track record of disbursing and liquidating of funds. We are happy that we are part of this MOA with DSWD,” Awat added.

He further stated that the said allowance will be given through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

“Once the city government receives the money from the DSWD, the city government through the CSWDO, upon release of the City Treasurer will give allowance to the senior citizen or there will be payroll for that purpose,” he said.

The resolution will be forwarded to the committee on social welfare and development for further study. (with a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

