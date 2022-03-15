In line with the Fire Prevention Month celebration, the Puerto Princesa City Fire Station conducted its Skills Enhancement Day and 1st Mall Tour Show on March 12-13, 2022, at SM City Puerto Princesa.

BFP Puerto Princesa City personnel under the supervision of City Fire Director F/CINSP Nilo T. Caabay Jr. conducted skills enhancement activities particularly in Rappelling [Standard, Australian, Lizard] and Victim Under on March 12.

The said activity is to ensure the operational readiness of all personnel.

- Advertisement -

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Photo Credit: BFP Public Information Section

Part of the 1st BFP Community Relations Week in Fire Prevention month, the said bureau also presented on March 13 the display of Fire Fighting Equipment, Emergency Medical Services, Rescue Equipment, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Equipment and Rappelling for interested mallgoers, especially children.

With the theme: “Bumbero at Pamayanan, Magkasangga, Nagdadamayan”, fire prevention awareness activities were initiated to raise fire safety awareness and help ensure households, businesses, as well as dwellers and customers are protected in case of fire incidents.

In case of Fire and other emergencies, please call: 👇🔥

☎️Globe: 09778551600 | ☎️Smart: 09257077710

📞Landline: 433-0012/434-2076/160