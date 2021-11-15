The Puerto Princesa City government has released a new travel guideline for all types of travelers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, as it gradually opens its borders to the public.

The revised guidelines included the removal of RT-PCR testing and mandatory facility quarantine for fully-vaccinated returning city residents. Instead, they will now undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days and be subjected to antigen testing after their quarantine. These were announced by city officials in a live briefing on Saturday.

Fully-vaccinated returning residents still need to coordinate their arrival with the city government so barangay officials can verify if the household members of their homes are fully vaccinated (partially vaccinated for minors aged 12-17 years old).

They also need to secure the following documents – S-Pass registration, StaySafe.ph QR code, proof of residency, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

- Advertisement -

Children aged 5 to 11 years old traveling to the city still need to secure a negative antigen test 24 hours prior to their arrival, according to guidelines posted by the City Information Office (CIO) on Monday. Children aged four and below no longer need to be tested prior to travel.

Returning residents who are partially or unvaccinated need to secure a negative RT-PCR test valid for 48 hours. They also need to secure the following – S-Pass registration, StaySafe.ph QR code, and proof of residency in Puerto Princesa.

They will also undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine at an affiliated facility at their own expense and will be subjected to antigen testing after their quarantine. The test will be shouldered by the city government.

All travelers need to e-mail their travel documents and inform the Incident Management Team (IMT) at least five days prior to their arrival.

For authorized persons outside residence (APORs) who are fully vaccinated and only staying for three days in Puerto Princesa no longer need to undergo mandatory facility quarantine and secure a negative RT-PCR test, but they will be subjected to antigen testing during their stay, at their expense. For travel documents, they have to secure register with the S-Pass system, have a StaySafe.ph QR code, bring their company ID, proof of vaccination, and a detailed itinerary. They must also stay in a hotel that is affiliated with the city government at their own expense.

For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated APORs who are staying for seven days or more in Puerto Princesa, they need to secure the same documents as the vaccinated APORs and a negative RT-PCR test. They also need a travel order from their company or agency. However, they will need to undergo mandatory facility quarantine for seven days and will be subjected to an antigen test after their quarantine. Both facility and antigen testing will be at the APOR’s expense.

Vaccinated APORs staying for seven or more days still need to be quarantined for seven days at an affiliated facility. They no longer need to secure a negative RT-PCR test. They also need to pass the same requirements as unvaccinated APORs, proof of vaccination, and will also be subjected to an antigen test after their quarantine. Both facility and antigen testing will be at the APOR’s expense.