The Puerto Princesa City Covac team will begin to give anti-COVID-19 shots to minors aged 5-11 years old in the month of February, City health officer Dr. Ric Panganiban said.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Panganiban said the Department of Health (DOH) will deliver the specially-formulated vaccines for kids to Puerto Princesa this week. Once received, they will start the rollout for the age group.

“Sabi ng DOH ay paparating na this week ang mga vaccines [para sa minors]. Iba kasi ang formulation noon, unlike noong sa adults. So kapag dumating na this end of January at nandiyan na ang guidelines, then mag-start na tayo by next month,” Panganiban said.

“If I am not mistaken, Pfizer ang gagamitin,” he added.

Panganiban also said they will announce the vaccination venue once they receive guidelines from the DOH as well as protocols and needed documents. Current guidelines for minors aged 12-17 require parents to accompany their child, as well as registration prior to their vaccination date.

Meanwhile, national vaccination czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. announced on Monday evening that the national vaccination rollout for 5-11 year olds will start February 4. Galvez also assured the parents on the same day that vaccines have been proven safe and effective against COVID-19.