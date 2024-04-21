Puerto Princesa City is set to host the eighth episode of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” series on Monday, April 22, aligning with the global observance of Earth Day 2024.

This underscores the city government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing environmental awareness and advancing conservation efforts.

The City Information Office (CIO) said this year’s event will feature the launching of the “Plastikalikasan” initiative under the auspices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The program will take place at Purok Seaside II, Barangay Bagong Sikat, marking the third time the venue has been chosen for this significant event.

Spearheading the day’s activities will be Mayor Lucilo Rodriguez Bayron, the original proponent of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” project, alongside key figures from the DENR-MIMAROPA office, including Joe Amil Salino, Regional Director of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB); Felix Mirasol Jr., Regional Executive Director; and Felizardo Gacad Jr., Regional Director of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

The CIO said attendees can look forward to a variety of activities aimed at preserving the coastal environment, such as coastal clean-up drives, mudball throwing, and the Scoop Basura version 2.0 initiative, which will be open exclusively to residents of Barangay Bagong Sikat.

It added that the event shows the community’s dedication to protecting the environment and encourages everyone to work together to preserve their natural resources.