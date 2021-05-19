PPC businesses urged to procure vaccines for workers

The Sangguniang Panlungsod on Monday passed a resolution urging private establishments to procure anti-Covid vaccines for their workers and employees.

Councilor Patrick Hagedorn, author of the resolution, said this will lessen the city government’s burden.

‘Yong may kakayanan siguro na mga establishments to purchase [ng sarili nilang vaccines for their employees,] para kahit papaano ay ma-lessen ang burden ng city government,” he said.

Amidst the city’s plan to boost its vaccination rollout, Hagedorn believes businesses that have capabilities to purchase vaccines for their employees can eventually help in regaining Puerto Princesa’ economy.

According to records of the Puerto Princesa City COVID-19 Vaccination Program, the number of residents who have already received their first vaccine jabs is 6,663 while those who have completed their doses were 1,921.

The city currently has around 15,330 anti-COVID vaccines — 9,130 are Sinovac and 6,200 are Oxford-AztraZeneca.

