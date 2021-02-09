PPC archery team prepares for world tournament

The Puerto Princesa City Helix Archery Club conducted a dry-run in preparation for the upcoming World Archery 18mm Indoor Tournament to be held online on February 12, 13, and 14.

Ramil Carlos, head coach of Puerto Princesa City Helix Archery Club told Palawan News Saturday morning that the dry-run was conducted to assess their preparedness, capability how they set up to meet minimum health protocols and the right scoring.

“This event is a national event organized by the World Archery Philippines. Dry-run lang sa mangyayari next Saturday. Naka-zoom live tayo para makita nila na nag papractice tayo ng minimum health protocols and para makita na hindi natin dinadaya ang score natin,” he said.

One of the dry run preparation for the upcoming World Archery 18mm Indoor Tournament.

Although the competition is a three-day event, Carlos clarified that they are still awaiting for the final schedule as they can only choose one date for their participation.

Aldrin Calampiano, coach inspector 1 of the City Sports Office added that the test run was the “official practice” of the Philippines for the upcoming international competition.

“Bale ito ang official practice ng buong Philippines para sa darating na international competition. Inumpisahan lang natin para makita rin ng ibang LGU na tayo ay nag uumpisa na sa sports,” he said.

During the dry-run, COVID marshalls were also deployed outside the gym to maintain the health protocols.

The club makes sure that the strict health protocol would be implemented.

Shanen Arnesto of the PPC Helix Archery Club women’s recurve said she is excited and happy as the team resumed practicing after months of being idle.

“Medyo excited na masaya kasi ngayon na lang kami ulit nakapag shoot after the lockdown. Yong boredom sa bahay, parang nailabas na namin dito lahat tsaka ‘yong stress sa school,” Arnesto quipped.

Nathaniel Andrei Carlos of PPC Helix Archery Club men’s recurve also said the virtual dry-run was “nerve-wracking” as they have been out of practice for a year.

“Kinakabahan kasi ngayon na lang din ako naka-training and biglaan din ‘yong competition nasabi sa amin,” he said.

As the Philippines has been largely affected by the pandemic, Carlos said they want to show to the world that archery is ready to be played under the new normal, citing no difficulty in setting up for the tournament.

“Yong world archery parang nagkaroon sila ng team na may hashtag na back to archery para lang ipakita sa buong mundo na it can be played kahit sa new normal. Kasi hindi naman tayo contact sport. Puwede naman tayo mag laro or mag training even though there is a pandemic na nangyari,” he explained.

“Since napatunayan naman ng archery community dito sa Puerto na kaya natin na mag co-exist with the pandemic, hopefully after this we can go back to training,” he added.

Archery is the only sport allowed by the local government to start its training and compete in international tournament due to the nature of the game.