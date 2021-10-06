Officials from Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan town expressed support to the reelection of 3rd District Representative Atty. Gil Acosta Jr. on Monday.

In an interview Tuesday, Acosta confirmed support of the barangay leaders he said that he is happy with his accomplishments during his first term and wishes to continue as he aims for the same position in the House of Representatives.

He said that barangay captains of the Puerto Princesa City already agreed to his candidacy through signing a manifest.







“Kahapon ay nakipagpulong tayo sa mga barangay captains, nasa 50 plus out of 66 ang nandoon at nagbigay sila ng suporta. What we have done in the 3rd District ay masaya tayo,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lucilo Bayron including the whole Kuridas Team also expressed support to him.

On Wednesday, Acosta said that officials in Aborlan town also expressed support in his candidacy including Mayor Celsa Adier.

Acosta went in town together with incumbent Palawan Vice Governor Dennis Socrates to aims to get the gubernatorial seat in 2022 national and local elections and Rafael Ortega who will be running as Board Member from 3rd District.

Acosta also said that it is important to have a representative of the 3rd District in the House of Representative.